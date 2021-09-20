By Moses Akaigwe

Barely one year after it was first unveiled as a concept vehicle at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi, India, the all-new Kia Sonet has been ushered into the Nigerian market by the brand’s assembler and marketer, Kia Nigeria.

The new member of Kia’s large family of vehicles is an urban and athletic offering on a mission to revolutionise the subcompact SUV segment – taking advantage of key features that place it in a league of its own.

With a dynamic, confident and compact body, the Sonet represents a fresh interpretation of Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille, ‘heartbeat’ LED DRLs (daytime running lights), and a stylish front skid plate beneath.

Boasting multiple segment-first features that offer the ultimate driving experience for customers, the Sonet provides comfort, convenience, and safety. Fitted with the largest and the best in class 10.25-inch (26.03 cm) HD, the Sonet also comes with other smart features such as multi-drive & traction modes, and grip control for automatic models.

Designed around the driver with a well laid-out, intuitive infotainment and cluster interface, the product was built taking into consideration the end user’s experience, harbouring functional qualities in every inch of its ergonomic space.

Sounding very enthused over the arrival of the new Sonet, the Managing Director/CEO, Kia Nigeria, Mr. Jacky Hathiramani, remarked that the new kid on the block is endowed with features that would alter the status quo in the sub-compact SUV segment.

“Kia has manufactured a vision inspired by our young, ingenious customers who crave simplicity and seamlessness in their lives. The Sonet delivers on features that are simply not found in models belonging to the same compact SUV category. Packed with first-in-class, purposeful features and technologies. Our Nigeria customers will find in the Sonet a smart companion to navigate the needs of life.” the elated Hathiramani said.

Under the hood is a number of power-train options which can be customised to suit the requirements of the driver. The Sonet also offers an efficient 1.5-litre MPI engine with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Introducing the Sonet to the motoring press on Saturday, the Marketing Manager, Kia Nigeria, Olawale Jimoh, drew attention to the priority Kia Motors accords to customer safety, which, he said, is evident in the sub-compact SUV.

“As a result, more than two-thirds of the Sonet’s body consists of high strength and advanced high strength steel, which creates a robust yet lightweight structure. Kia has ensured that every drive with the Sonet is as hassle free and safe as possible, thanks to a rigorous set of measures created in line with Kia’s pillars of safety.”

Jimoh disclosed that to meet a wide array of customer preferences, the Sonet is available in a dual trim concept that includes a sporty GT-Line trim which offers models that flaunt sportiness both inside and out, for customers looking for a sharp, dynamic road presence.

“Built through synthesising customer insight, Kia has formulated the Sonet, a compact SUV design built to world-leading standards, pioneering segment-leading features, and design that naturally nestles itself into the increasingly demanding urban lives of individuals,” the Marketing Manager stated, disclosing that the new vehicle is already attracting a lot of people to Kia showrooms in various parts of the country.

