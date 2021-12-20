By Moses Akaigwe

In a bid to make new vehicle acquisition easy and accessible, Kia Nigeria has partnered with Autochek to offer intending car buyers an auto finance scheme with low equity and generous repayment period.

Following the launch of a dedicated brand-new cars section on the Autochek website and mobile app, Kia Motors Nigeria has announced that its customers can now access digital financing solutions for brand new models with repayment tenures of up to 60 months and the lowest interest rates in the market.

Kia encouraged intending buyers avail themselves of the opportunities provided by the schemes through its financial partners, including Ecobank and NCBA with a 0 percent equity loan product; as well as Access Bank and Stanbic KE with unique financing solutions tailored specially for brand new vehicles with up to 90 percent financing.

Speaking at the launch of the auto acquisition scheme, vice-president, Kia Nigeria, Olu Tikolo, said, “Our core competitive edge in the auto industry is the offering of best-in-class vehicles at an affordable price and we are delighted to partner with Autochek to make owning the Kia range of vehicles easily accessible via their website or mobile applications and equally affordable with flexible payment options”.

On his part, Autochek Africa’s COO, Timi Tope Ologunoye, said, “We are excited to partner with financiers and KIA to provide a brand new car loan facility. It is in response to customer feedback to democratize the purchase of brand new cars through great and affordable financing options. It is complemented by Autochek Africa’s residual value analysis tool that can guide financial partners on the condition of the vehicle over time.

“This partnership represents another step forward in our strategy to ensure our customers have consistently available, transparent and competitive financing. Kia’s vehicles offer modern design and reliability at an affordable cost. And with our special auto finance scheme with Autochek, it’s never been easier to take home your very own brand new Kia by only visiting the Autochek platform website or their mobile application.” said, Olawale Jimoh, Marketing Manager, Kia Nigeria.

With the loans processed within 24 hours, the Autochek auto loan services platform offers a variety of financing options from over 70 banks, with attractive terms that include a 15 percent interest rate and are repayable for a period of between four and five years..

Ologunoye added that financing for new cars, like Kia, is part of the company’s vision to unlock a new frontier of automotive fintech and cement its position as the most innovative auto loan platform in the region.

Whereas customers are assured of a good deal for brand new cars and attractive interest rates, distributors also get pre-approved prospective buyers.