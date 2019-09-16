Moses Akaigwe

Kia is currently introducing for the first time in Africa and the Middle East a compact sedan which is entirely new to the region, but is already being tipped to take advantage of its comparative spaciousness and highly practical nature to endear itself to the markets. It is called Pegas, and is powered by a 1.4-litre fuel efficient engine.

The auto maker said it built the Pegas as a smart option for young families in urban areas, with features such compact dimensions, generous storage and cabin space which combine to give the car a big personality despite its compact nature.

It boasts a stylish exterior design and a spacious interior, as well as an array of convenience features and technologies to please B-segment sedan customers. Built by Kia in China, the car was introduced to several international markets in 2017, and is expected to hit the Nigerian market before the end of the year or early 2020 through Kia Motors Nigeria Limited which also assembles a range of the brand’s vehicles at a plant in Lagos.

“Pegas will be a great option for young families looking for a practical car that delivers the perfect combination of comfort, space, and the latest technologies,” said, Mr. James Kim, head of Kia’s Middle East and Africa regional headquarters. “This important new model will enhance the diversity of Kia’s model line-up in the region and will further strengthen the brand’s image. As our newest arrival goes on-sale in the Middle East, Kia now offers customers a greater choice of high-quality vehicles than ever before.”

Stylish, erodynamic exterior design. The Pegas offers buyers in this class a uniquely stylish design, with sculpted body panels and bold character lines complemented by a striking color palette and a carefully-balanced sedan silhouette. The aerodynamic front of the Pegas, with a drag co-efficient of just 0.29 Cd, presents a bold ‘face’ to the world. Its deep bumpers incorporate sporty air curtain intakes in each corner, and a large trapezoidal air intake. The wide ‘tiger-nose’ grille extends into the headlamps, enhancing the sense of width and stability.

Viewed from the side, the profile of the Pegas gives it a finely-balanced silhouette. Its definitive character lines give the impression of motion, even while it sits stationary. The relatively long wheelbase and sloping tailgate visually enhances the length of the Pegas. The rear of the car is characterized by its sedan tailgate, with a subtle yet sporty ducktail profile to the trailing edge of the trunk lid and a pair of neat rear combination lamps.

Space, convenience, technology. Inside, the cabin of the Pegas offers occupants maximum space and convenience. The centre fascia has been designed to enhance ease-of-use, with many of the car’s functions controlled with clear, ergonomic buttons. Additionally, the centre console provides plenty of storage space to enhance usability, with built-in cupholders that can be reached from the front and rear of the cabin. A small two-level tray at the base of the dashboard can also be used to store occupants’ smartphones while on the move.

The multimedia system at the centre of the dashboard is available with either a 3.8-inch display or an optional 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The larger screen features Bluetooth connectivity to enable Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. The cabin can be equipped with either four or six speakers, depending on vehicle specification.

A central arm-rest for front occupants, and a stylish cloth interior make the cabin more inviting. Height adjustable head-rests are standard for front-seat occupants, as well as tilt-adjustable driver’s seat base, helping the driver to find their ideal driving position.

Depending on the market, the Pegas also offers height-adjustable head-rests for rear passengers. A 2,570 mm wheelbase – longer than many rivals, and equivalent to many vehicles from the class above – ensures the cabin offers generous legroom for all occupants.

Adding to the spacious cabin, the Pegas is also immensely practical for storing luggage. The trunk has a capacity of 475 litres, enough to store up to three golf bags, or a couple of large suitcases.

Efficient petrol engine, range of driver aids. The Kia Pegas is powered by Kia’s efficient 1.4-litre ‘Kappa’ MPI (multi-point injection) petrol engine with a choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission, while fuel economies vary in accordance with market regulations. In Euro2 markets, fuel efficiency is up to 6.0 litres per 100 kilometers and can travel up to 717 km between gas stops. In more stringent Euro4 markets, fuel efficiency of up to 6.1 litres per 100 kilometers and can drive up to 705km.

Furthermore, the Pegas is equipped with an array of safety features, including four airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC). ESC and VSM work in parallel to help keep the car stable and maintain traction under cornering. HAC briefly holds the car stationary with the brakes, enabling the driver to more cleanly accelerate from a standstill on an incline.