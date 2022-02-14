By Moses Akaigwe

The J.D. Power 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) has ranked Kia as the overall leader among all major automotive brands (mainstream and luxury) in the U.S.

In addition, Kia’s popular Sorento has taken the top spot in the study’s Upper Midsize SUV category. The Sorento is built at Kia’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The industry-wide study examines problems experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of three-year old vehicles (2019 model year). Overall dependability is determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100).

Thus, a lower score reflects a higher level of quality. Kia claimed top Overall Nameplate honors with a score of 145 PP100. This latest achievement comes on the heels of Kia earning the highest number of J.D. Power Initial Quality awards in the industry in 2021.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The results of this year’s J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study substantiate Kia’s unrelenting commitment to the quality, durability and craftsmanship of our award-winning vehicle line,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. “Furthermore, the Sorento’s category win speaks to the world-class ownership experience we deliver to our customers.”

The study was comprised of 29,487 completed surveys and measured the quality of today’s vehicles, particularly related to new technologies and features currently available to buyers. It included 32 nameplates, covering specific problem symptoms grouped into five major vehicle areas: PP100, component replacement, software updates, vehicle appeal, and deterioration.

In Nigeria, Sorento which is one of the most popular SUVs in the country, is assembled by Kia Motors Nigeria at its own plant in Lagos along with the brand’s other vehicles provided in the local market through a network of dealers and after-sales support facilities.