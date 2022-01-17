By Moses Akaigwe

Kia Corporation has announced that it sold 2,777,056 vehicles in 2021, a 6.5 percent increase year-on-year.

Kia’s 2021 sales in markets outside of Korea saw a 9.1 percent increase from the past year to 2,242,040 units. Sales in Korea totaled 535,016 units.

For December 2021 alone, Kia’s global monthly sales slid 4.0 percent from a year earlier to 208,965 vehicles.

The figures for Nigeria were not made available. But the brand is represented in the country by Kia Motors Nigeria Ltd, which operates an assembly plant in Isolo, Lagos, where vehicles supplied to the local market are produced.

By model, the Sportage SUV topped the 2021 global sales ranking with 363,630 units, followed by the Seltos SUV with 298,737 units and the Forte sedan (known as the K3 in Korea) with 240,627 units.

Kia achieved growth in total sales last year, thanks to its effective supply chain management strategies and the successful launch of new models, including the Kia EV6.

In 2022, Kia is targeting global sales of 3.15 million units. By region, Kia expects to sell 562,000 units in Korea and 2.59 million vehicles in markets outside of Korea.

Kia plans to maintain its sales momentum in 2022 by minimising the impact of supply chain disruptions with optimized production plans while securing leadership in the global electric vehicle market with its unique electrified mobility lineup.

This year, Kia will introduce several highly anticipated models, such as the Kia EV6 GT and the all-new Niro, reflecting the company’s commitment to become a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

In another development, Kia has been presented two prestigious design awards for two of its latest models, with the Kia EV6 electric crossover and fourth-generation Kia Carnival MPV taking top honours in the ‘Transportation’ category in the annual GOOD DESIGN Awards.

The all-new EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), and is the first Kia to be based on the brand’s new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), delivering a highly impressive 528km real-world driving range and ultra-fast recharging capabilities.

The EV6’s bold conceptual styling incorporates Kia’s highly acclaimed new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’, which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. Key exterior highlights include sleek daytime running lights that form part of the car’s ‘Digital Tiger Face’, a contemporary and aerodynamic side profile, and a bold crossover-inspired silhouette. The interior benefits from the E-GMP platform, which facilitates a high-tech, spacious and welcoming environment.

The all-new Kia Carnival MPV, penned at Kia’s California design studio, wears a bold and boxy appearance that conveys the visual language found on the brand’s highly successful line-up of rugged SUVs, including the Telluride, Sorento, and Seltos. Dramatic lines adorn the hood that help to enhance the vehicle’s aggressive character, while the well-defined wheelarches provide a sense of volume to the Carnival’s side profile.

The three-row interior, available in seven- or eight-seat configurations, offers a premium and flexible layout resulting in best-in-class passenger and cargo room.