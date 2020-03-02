Moses Akaigwe

Kia Motors Corporation has revealed the first official images of the new Kia Sorento ahead of its scheduled first public appearance at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show from today {press day, Monday, March 2}. But the motor show has now been cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19.

The concept of ‘refined boldness’ inspired Kia’s designers, who sought to maintain the robust, tough-looking aesthetic of earlier generations of Sorento, while applying a greater degree of refinement and elegance. More stylish than ever, the Sorento’s redefined design incorporates sharper lines and uninterrupted surfaces, making it noticeable more sculpted than its more round-edged predecessor.

With more contemporary geometric details and more swept-back, elongated proportions, the result is a more confident, more mature and more desirable design than ever.

The more assertive ‘face’ of the Sorento evolves, too, with a new interpretation of Kia’s hallmark ‘tiger nose’ grille. Wider and more expansive, it wraps organically around the integrated headlamps on each side. The headlamps themselves feature a new ‘tiger eye’ LED daytime running light, adding extra focus to the design by depicting the intense impression of the lines around a tiger’s eyes.

In profile, the proportions of the Sorento are subtly adapted to make it appear longer, with shorter front and rear overhangs and a longer wheelbase. Its new proportions also extend the length of the bonnet, drawing the A-pillar 30 mm further back from the front axle for a more ‘cab-rearward’ design.

The trailing edge of the hood wraps around the front wings and turns into a single, strong character line that extends along the side of the Sorento and flows into the new vertical taillights.

Inside, the attractive, upscale cabin of the new Kia Sorento introduces a sophisticated new design, incorporating cutting-edge infotainment, supreme practicality, and premium-grade materials.

One of the highest quality interior spaces found in any Kia to-date, the intuitive, tech-oriented cabin of the new Sorento retains the spaciousness and three-row versatility that has characterized the Sorento over its 18-year existence. Yet it now provides owners with something altogether more striking, desirable and comfortable.

The cabin introduces a sophisticated next-generation design. Blending metallic trims, leather upholstery, and embossed wood-effect surfaces, the interior also subtly integrates other technologies to enhance connectivity, driver assistance, and infotainment.

The Sorento comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system incorporating audio-visual navigation. It also comes with a new 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument cluster that provides crystal-clear information to the driver. The progressive technologies available in the new model make it the most high-tech vehicle Kia has ever created.

The Sorento sits at the heart of Kia’s reinvigorated global SUV line-up, which also includes the Seltos, Stonic, Sportage, and Telluride. The new model is the result of a collaborative effort between all three studios within Kia’s global design network, in Korea, Europe and North America. The next-generation model is based on an all-new platform, raising standards in the midsize SUV segment for space, practicality, efficiency, and quality.

The new Kia Sorento will be introduced into the Nigerian market by Kia Motors Nigeria, which assembles most of the brand’s vehicles at its own plant in Lagos.