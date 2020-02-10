Kia Sorento featured conspicuously as the official race vehicle at the fifth edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon held on Saturday and co-sponsored by Kia Motors Nigeria.

Widely recognised as a driving force behind the growth and development of sports management in the country and across the globe, Kia has continuously engaged the teeming athletes and sporting fans locally and internationally.

Kia Motors Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Jacky Hathiramani, confirmed recently that the sponsorship of the Lagos Marathon, which is largely experiential marketing, has helped to increase the local brand equity of Kia.

“At Kia, we’re proud to partner with Access Bank and Nilayo Sports Management on the Lagos Marathon,” said Hathiramani. “We are especially excited to showcase the 2020 Kia Sorento to the participants and fans of this iconic racing event. Using the sporting event as a CSR touchpoint with the people through our promotion of a healthy lifestyle, the Lagos Marathon will continue to redefine the health/fitness paradigm of the state and the country at large”.

He further remarked: “Marathons are a fantastic event for reaching numerous people during a truly enlivening time. It can be an emotional experience for runners and their spectators, especially given the physical exertion and general excitement. With over 30,000 expected runners in this year’s edition of the marathon, professional and fun runners are billed to have a fun-filled experience. It promises to be a great platform for the runners to savor the moment and will give them a chance to share their experiences with friends and family.”