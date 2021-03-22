By Moses Akaigwe

The Kia Sorento dominated its category at the 2021 ‘Women’s World Car of the Year’ (WWCOTY) awards, beating the competition to win the Best Large SUV honour.

This accolade marks the second year of success for Kia in the WWCOTY award following category wins for XCeed (Best Urban Car) and Soul EV (Best Green Car) last year.

The all-female panel of experts will examine each of the nine category winners further and take a final vote to determine a single overall winner.

WWCOTY is composed of a jury of 50 female motoring journalists spanning 38 countries and five continents. Founded by journalist Sandy Myhre in New Zealand 11 years ago, the awards aim to identify the best cars of the year based on set principles that guide consumer choice.

Sorento was one of three vehicles shortlisted for the Best SUV category and ultimately achieved the win due to outstanding credentials, including safety, quality, price, design, driving dynamics and environmental impact.

Sorento is the first vehicle based on Kia’s new mid-size SUV architecture and accommodates state-of-the-art electrified powertrains for greater fuel efficiency, lower emissions and better performance than its predecessors and rivals.

The new platform also allows for a larger vehicle body to maximise cargo and luggage space and makes the Sorento one of the most versatile and spacious three-row SUVs on the road.

“We are honoured to receive another award from the expert jury at Women’s World Car of the Year”, commented Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe. “This is a welcome accolade for one of Kia’s most important cars; which our design, engineering and product teams have worked hard to ensure is a leader in the SUV segment.”

Kia vehicles are provided in the Nigerian market by Kia Motors Nigeria Limited, which assembles a range of the models at its plant in Lagos.