Moses Akaigwe

The KIA XCeed urban crossover and the ‘Imagine by KIA’ concept have been awarded with prestigious 2020 iF Design Awards. Both vehicles demonstrate KIA Motors Corporation’s design-led approach to product development, and the brand’s evolution in an age of electrified mobility.

Winning a prize in the ‘Professional Concept’ category, the ‘Imagine by KIA’ concept is a visual embodiment of KIA’s desire to champion and popularise exciting electric cars. The XCeed was awarded in the ‘Product’ category, following the successful introduction of the new urban crossover to the European new car market in 2019.

This double achievement once again illustrates the Korean manufacturer’s unrivalled strength in automotive design. KIA won its first iF Award in 2010, and has created at least one prize-winning vehicle design every single year since. A brace of prizes in 2020 brings KIA’s total number of iF Design Awards to 20.

“KIA has strived for continuous quality improvements and more fascinating and interesting customer experiences,” said Karim Habib, Head of KIA Design Centre. “KIA’s XCeed crossover and ‘Imagine by KIA’ represent this new vision. I am extremely proud that our team’s efforts are appreciated by customers all over the world.”

‘Professional Concept’ prize for the Imagine by KIA concept

The ‘Imagine by KIA’ concept is a pure electric four-door passenger car which draws together elements of a sleek and athletic family sedan, a muscular sports utility vehicle, and a versatile, spacious crossover. Intentionally designed not to sit within the car industry’s predefined vehicle categories, it is also defined by its next-generation, zero-emissions powertrain: a low-mounted, induction-charged battery pack that powers electric motors on each axle. The ‘Imagine by KIA’ concept was revealed at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

In 2020, KIA is turning even more of its focus away from internal combustion engine vehicles towards those powered by zero-emissions electric power. Designed as a standard bearer for 21st century motoring, the ‘Imagine by KIA’ reinterprets and evolves many of the brand’s established design motifs, in a package designed to excite drivers.