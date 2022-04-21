When ejaculation occurs too soon during sexual intercourse, the man is said to have premature ejaculation (PE). In such cases, the semen may be emitted from the male urethra when the penis is only half erect, or just prior to or immediately after penetration. Premature ejaculation is typically the lack of voluntary control over ejaculation that interferes with sexual wellbeing of the victim. It is also called early ejaculation, rapid ejaculation, rapid climax and premature climax.

There is no uniform cut-off defining the “premature,” but a consensus of experts at the International Society for Sexual Medicine endorsed a definition including ejaculation which always occurs within a minute or simply put “ejecting semen from the penis usually accompanied by orgasm occurring sooner than a man wishes during sexual activity.” Men with PE always feel embarrassed, disappointed, discouraged and sexually inferior. Such men often report emotional and relationship distress and some even avoid pursuing sexual relationships because of the PE-related embarrassment. It has been noted that their female partners also share in the distress.

Types: Primary premature ejaculation- victims are said to have had problem with premature ejaculation ever since they began having sex.

Secondary premature ejaculation- this occurs when someone who has had good control previously begins to develop a problem.

Causes: Could be physical, psychological or medical: anxiety, aggression, depression, irritation, hurt or unresolved conflicts that interfere with the ability to achieve emotional intimacy.

Little sex and lack of communication between partners.

Stress over financial matters, childlessness or joblessness among others.

Habits like quick masturbation and uncircumcised foreskins.

Extreme arousal and drug reaction

Diseases and infections- thyroid disorders, a prostate or urethra infection

Elevated penile sensitivity.

Nervous system damage from surgery or trauma.

Abnormal hormone or brain chemical levels.

Putting a stop to premature ejaculation is possible, and can be done using many methods like exercising,squeezing, taking medication and topical solutions.Naturehas provided us with amazing blends of herbal traditions that are made into delicious foods, teas, juices and tonics forenhanced sexual function. And most of the blends deliver a multiplicity of benefits rather than a single enhancement. For example, a single blend can provide an increased blood flow (which is essential for a longer lasting erection that delivers a stronger thrust and enhanced performance); as well as muscle relaxation(a critical element of enabling the penis to achieve optimal dilation of its arteries, an essential aspect of achieving full “throttle”). Theseelements may be offered in varying degrees, creating a powerhouse of a cure for premature ejaculation.

Let’s see amazing blends for good sexual function:

Beetroot juice

Drinkingbeet juice may help a man get and keep an erection-some studies have linked beets with better sex and there is irrefutable proof for this root vegetable which is said to boost libido, improve stamina, and enhance sex life.Thanks to its high nitrate content.Once in the body, the nitrates are transformed into nitric oxide, which is a key player in relaxing and opening up the blood vessels, which then improves blood flow to the penis. And you already know the benefits of increased blood flow. In fact, many of theErectile-dysfunction (ED) drugs you have out there also work by stimulating nitric oxide production and improving blood flow to the penile region.Thisroot vegetable also contains high levels of the mineral boron, which boosts the production of sexual hormones, according to experts.

How to use beet juice

Take two to three medium sized beets and wash them thoroughly. Next, peel anddice into smaller pieces to make it easier to blend. Place your diced beets in a blender along with a bit of water (you may start with about ¼ – ½ cup)

and blend at medium-high speeduntil mostly smooth. If your blender gets stuck, feel free to add more water, a little at a time until it’s moving again.Pour the entire juice in a glass and drink up. The vegetable is naturally sweet, so you don’t have to add sweetener to make beet juice taste good. However, beet juice has an earthy flavor that may be unpleasant to some people. For enhanced taste,it can be mixed with carrot, cucumber, celery, apple or oranges and of course lemon to make it zingy! And if you think that’s all to a zingy beet juice, wait till you add ginger to the combo. I use “AgedGinger.”

Ginger, as you know is one of the most famous superfoods in the world. Used as spice and medicine, it offers a wide range of health benefits, including gastrointestinal relief, anti-inflammatory effects, immune system boosting, and increased testosterone levels. Like beets, ginger helps in increasing the flow of blood to your penile muscles which helps in providing greater control to ejaculate.

So adding ginger to our manly beet juice, would increase libido and boost your overall performance.And to double the aphrodisiac effects of ginger,try adding cinnamon and cloves.

You don’t have to spend money on expensive viagra!Nitratesupplementation from beetroot juice and aphrodisiac effects of ginger have shown to give encouraging results for improving sexual health and stamina. Have this manly mixtureand you will soon be able to see the difference.

Ginger (preferably aged ginger) can also be taken with honey to enhance its potency. This combination is another remedy to treat premature ejaculation. Research has shown that ginger extracts significantly increase sperm motility and quantity. While honey is asweet aphrodisiac, ginger has a piquant taste that may stir enough sexual interest to help a flagging erection.

Consume this by taking ½ – 1 teaspoon of ginger and honey an hour or two before bedtime.