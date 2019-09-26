Joe Apu

Less than a month after the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF was awarded the most improved national federation owing to the rise of her women’s team at the FIBA Congress held in Beijing; the federation has been given another recognition courtesy of the appointments of Musa Kida and Col Sam Ahmedu (Rtd) into the Finance and Legal Commissions respectively.

NBBF President, Kida and Ahmedu (both NBBF board members) had continued to steer the affairs of basketball in Nigeria since 2017 and will serve on the commissions for a period of four years (2019-2023).

While breaking the news to the board, Engr Kida said the latest appointment is a call to service towards development of basketball on the global stage.

“I wish to thank all my board members for their support since we assumed office in 2017. Without their support, all the successes achieved would not have been possible. The latest appointment is a recognition of what we have achieved as a board.

“FIBA has continued to evolve and introduced more international competitions which means more money will be needed. I hope I can use my contacts to financially help FIBA which will directly and indirectly benefit Nigeria as one of the affiliated National Federations.”

Ahmedu, on the other hand stated that being in the Legal Commission would afford him the opportunity to contribute to the legal aspect of the game in an era where there is conflict between FIBA laws and that of the national federations.

The legal luminary who served in the Nigerian Army said “apart from conflict resolutions, the issue of eligibility of players would be one of his focal points to enable African teams to secure the services of their players born outside the continent.”

Ahmedu, who is a Central Board member of FIBA Africa is also the President of FIBA Africa Zone 3 comprising Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, Niger, Nigeria and Togo.

NBBF Vice President, Babs Ogunade said the appointments are a validation of the good works being put into basketball development in Nigeria and the continued rise of Nigerian basketball on the global stage.