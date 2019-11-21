Joe Apu

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida has lauded the qualification of the women’s national team for the 12-team Women Olympic Qualification Tournament.

Kida said the qualification feat was the right result for the hard work of the federation, players and coaches.

With the men already qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan, the NBBF boss said no stone will be left unturned to see that Nigeria’s chances of a podium finish is brightened with the presence of D’Tigress.

He commended the players for their dedication in the face of stiff opposition in Maputo, which he described as grueling.