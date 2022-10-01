As Nigeria celebrates her 62nd Independence Anniversary, the turbulence in the land and the somewhat strangulating political and socio-economic challenges, are not enough to dampen the enthusiasm and optimism of not a few Nigerians.

One of the Nigerians who fervently look forward to a better Nigeria, is Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida, a renowned oil and gas guru, who recently retired as the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Limited.

In his goodwill message to Nigerians on the occasion of the Independence day celebration, Kida, who is the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), enjoin Nigerians to remain patriotic and God-fearing in all their doings, stating that Nigeria is a blessed nation and with a very bright prospect of regaining its enviable pride of place in the comity of nations.

“On this auspicious and momentous day, I celebrate with the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Nigeria Basketball family and indeed, all the good people of this great country.

“It is a fact that these are not the best periods in our national life. The country is presently bedeviled by several political and socio-economic challenges. However, I implore us as a people, to believe that we shall over come these problems. I believe, there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Kida enthused confidently.

Kida further urged Nigerians to be prayerful, steadfast, hardworking and patriotic. Adding that these periods in our national life demands that Nigerians remain peaceful and united.

He also admonished basketball stakeholders, players, officials and lovers of the game in Nigeria, to support the board of the NBBF, in its efforts to take the game greater heights.