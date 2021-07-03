The leadership of Nigeria Basketball Federation has described as mischievous a recent media report about the GoFundMe initiative by the senior men basketball team.

The Federation declared that the initiative to create awareness and raise more funds for the team, enjoys its buy-in, as an efficient and transparent way for Nigerians in the diaspora who crave to identify with Nigerian Basketball.

NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida described it as a “Legitimate idea that has our backing. GoFundMe is a platform that is used by the biggest stars and superstars within and outside the basketball circle in the USA and other developed countries to rally and talk to their base and get buy-in and ownership of their programs.”

“The Olympics is the biggest multi-sport event in the world and we need all hands on deck to successfully prosecute the Olympics with our eyes on a podium finish.”

Kida dismissed the insinuation that the team is in distress and cash-strapped, hence their decision to go public sourcing for funds.

He described it as an irresponsible report which serves no positive purpose but a cheap attempt to distract the team and paint the federation in a bad light.

“I wonder where the journalist got his information that the team is financially distressed from.”

