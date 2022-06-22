Former President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida has boosted the coffers of the Sports Performance Reward Fund (SPRF) with the sum of N1 million.

Sports Performance Reward Fund is aimed at rewarding athletes who achieve podium success at the Olympics, Commonwealth, All Africa Games and other major world championships.

Musa Kida is credited with successes of leading the national men and women’s teams to back-to-back African Championship wins, as well as the Olympics.

In his message, Kida, who recently retired as Managing Director, TotalEnergies, Exploration Production Nigeria Limited and has also been nominated to the board of SPRF to be launched Saturday, June 25, in Lagos, said; “I am glad to make this donation. I believe the SPRF project will achieve its goals.”

The SPRF plans to reward Olympic gold medalists with N10 million, silver and bronze would receive N7.5 million and N5 million respectively.

Reacting to the donation, Protem Secretary of SPRF, Godwin Kienka thanked Kida, who he succinctly described as, “the proverbial stone which the amateur builders rejected becoming the corner stone in the hands of master architects, ” Kienka who is director of the International Tennis Academy, eulogised.

