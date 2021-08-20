By Joe Apu

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida has given explanation for the new set of players invited to the men’s senior national team, D’Tigers for this month’s Afrobasket beginning August 24, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Speaking on Wednesday in Lagos, Kida noted that the NBBF is in the process of rebuilding a new team given the fact that the big players have served Nigeria meritoriously for the past 15 years and therefore deserve a rest.

“Nigeria will not parade our usual big names at this year’s Afrobasket as we are in the process of rebuilding. Sadly too, our big players in the NBA are ruled out and those in Europe are tiding up contracts for new clubs. As such, we must respect their decisions to stay back and finish up with their new deals.”

Kida also called on Nigerians for support for the young team while pointing out that Africa’s number one ranked team may not be at its best to contend for the trophy but assured that the team would give its best.

Meanwhile, the NBBF has reaffirmed its belief in her national team coaches Mike Brown and Otis Hughley who manage D’Tigers and D’Tigress respectively.

Kida said the federation has full confidence in the technical and tactical abilities of the two elite coaches to come good in line with the long term objectives of the federation.

“I have full confidence in Mike Brown because it just goes beyond the technical side of coaching the National team.”