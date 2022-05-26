The Ahmed Musa Kida faction of the disbanded Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF)has disowned a press statement from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development constituting an Interim Management Committee to run Basketball in Nigeria.

The faction noted with regret that the NBBF delegate Congress held in Benin, Edo State was free, fair, and transparent election with the firm approval of the Ministry.

It posited that the congress was in line with the provisions of the NBBF-approved statutes, which the Ministry vetted, accepted and a copy domiciled with them.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Setting up the IMC, according to the faction violates FIBA Statutes and Regulations, stressing that it’s a deliberate usurpation of power that has made Nigeria a laughing stock amongst basketball-playing nations.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The IMC is not acceptable to NBBF because we reserve the right, as a properly elected body, in line with the 2019 NBBF Constitution, domiciled with FIBA, NOC, and the FMY&SD, to implement the mandate entrusted to us by the basketball stakeholders in Nigeria.”

“This move is counterproductive and an endless race within a circle that leads nowhere,” the statement submitted.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

It is a blatant abuse of power and an archaic move to repress the Constitution of the NBBF, as ratified by congress, which is the highest decision-making organ of the Federation, as represented by all the states and relevant constituencies in Nigeria.