Joe Apu

Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, president, Ahmadu Musa Kida has reaffirmed his willingness to strive harder for the continued growth and development of basketball in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja at the recently concluded Annual General Assembly held where he was given a vote of confidence, Kida stated that there is still much to be done in regards to the game.

“I’m delighted with the stamp of authority that the AGA handed to me and the board of the NBBF. Given the progress we’ve made in the past one year, we’re challenged to do more for basketball at the domestic and international levels.”

Prominent among the success story of the NBBF included AfroBasket Women Basketball championships won by the D’ Tigress, the AfroBasket Men championships in which the D’ Tigers came second, the exploits of D’ Tigress at the FIBA Women World Cup in Spain, where the Team set an African record by reaching the Quarter Finals for the first time and D’Tigers qualification for the FIBA Men’s World Cup in China, particularly the successful hosting of the World Cup Africa Zone Qualifiers 3rd and 4th window among others.

Kida, thanked the President, Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, for the unwavering support given to the Federation so far, without which all the numerous successes achieved by the NBBF Board the past one and half years would not have been possible.