From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chairman Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Ahmadu Musa Kida, has declared readiness to re-contest the leadership of the elite sports in the forthcoming Federation elections.

He also showered encomiums on the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for providing the necessary supports for the national basketball team’s participation in the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Kida made the declaration to re-contest at a media parley in Abuja ahead of the 2021 Basketball Premier League seasons which began simultaneously in the Atlantic and Savannah conferences.

His words: “For me, what is important to go into the elections is for us to be able to make these programmes very sustainable. In my consultations, the last four years have been interesting. Basketball is a sport that Nigerians are expecting the country to go out and win without excuses.”

“So, for me, we are on a good path. I am ready to serve in whatever capacity that I can in order to put these structures in place; so that Nigerian basketball will be better,” Kida noted, adding that; “position does not matter. President or not, the most important thing is to sustain the legacy already achieved. I am ready to serve if the NBBF finds me fit.”

