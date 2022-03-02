President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida, has expressed unbridled confidence in the abilities of Nigerian male and female basketball players to dominate and rule the game.

Speaking with journalists on how the latest FIBA World rankings, which placed DTigress in the 14th position, would affect the performances of D’Tigress, Kida responded gleefully, stating that the rankings would positively lift the morale of the team and of course, bring more respect for the team.

“The latest rankings by FIBA is a great development and I tell you, it is well deserved, too. It is the cumulative results of serious hard work, buoyed by a genuine passion for the game by the NBBF board in the last four years.

