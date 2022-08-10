Leading Sports administrators in Nigeria have identified with the ongoing Lagos Summer Sports Coaching Clinic currently organised by Wonderland Sports. President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engineer Musa Kida, President of Volleyball Federation (NVF), Eng Musa Nimrod as well as CEO of Zenith Sports, Paul Maduakor all commended the organisers for the summer programme.

Speaking in Lagos on Sunday, Kida was full of praise for the programme, which will help to discover talents for the state and country. He said the programme will be monitored by the NBBF and also provide technical support in a bid to encourage the participants.

On his part, the NVF president, Nimrod, who was the financier of the 2021 edition held at Agege Stadium, said such a programme would help keep youths and teenagers busy.

He charged the organisers and states volleyball association to key into developmental programmes that will help improve the sport.

Maduakor, the CEO Zenith Sports, who was on ground to witness the programme on Saturday, appealed to parents to allow their wards to take part in sporting activities during this summer.

He blamed Nigeria’s decline in sports to lack of developmental programmes.

Maduokor, who doubles as President Nigeria Amputee Football Federation, charged the government to provide more sporting facilities to eradicate crime rate in the country.

The Summer Sports Programme received a big boost with support from Nestle Plc.

Coordinator Tayo Adeyemo said the participants have been divided into four houses in honour of patrons of the games

They are Kida House, Nimrod House, Zenith Sports House and Platform School House.

The event is held daily from Monday to Friday with morning and evening sessions while the Grand finale comes up September 3.

Participants are between the ages of 5 to 18 and are taking part in four sports: Volleyball, Basketball, Athletics and football.