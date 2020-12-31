The seventh edition of the prestigious City Merit Awards 2020 tagged ‘Lockdown Decisions’ has thrown up some interesting awardees.

The annual event, which is organised by Bulfazi Media Services, in conjunction with New Media Editors of Nigeria, Nigeria Sports Centre and Better Society Foundation, began the presentation of its certificate of honour, in December, to deserving individuals and organisations, home and diaspora, who have distinguished themselves in their various fields.

Some of the awards recipients included President, NBBF, Engr Ahmadu Musa Kida, who won the Best Sports Administrator; Bukola Olopade, Best Sports Entrepreneur; Bayo Olanlege, Best State Football Administrator; Monimitchelle Sports Facility Company received the ‘Most Innovative Sports Business while Prince Dapo Ajibade was voted Best Football Promoter.

Others included Boluwaji Ogunmola of BCOS TV who was voted as Best Sports Journalist in Nigeria, and France based Babatunde Ojora, as Best Sports Journalist (Diaspora). Rev. Samuel Ikpea and David Doherty (TeamNigeria UK) won the Most Important Sports Personality and Most Valuable Sports Personality, respectively.

National Coordinator of the event, Asiwaju Akeem Busari, said the annual awards is aimed at recognising and celebrating individuals and organisations who have positively impacted the society in their different ways.

“This year’s edition of the City Merit Awards was tagged ‘Lockdown Decisions’, in view of the uniqueness of this year which is synonymous with the coronavirus pandemic that ravaged the world.