Chairman of the Caretaker committee in charge of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Engr. Musa Kida has stated that hope is rising for Nigeria ahead of D’Tigers participation at the Tokyo Olympics following the team’s run-up to the Olympics with high profile wins against World number 1 USA as well as world number 4 Argentina.

Kida speaking in a chat with brila.net stressed that the Federation is excited with the promise shown so far by the team and that they are happy to hand talented Nigerian basketball players and athletes the opportunity to exhibit and showcase their talents to the world and also deliver the goods to make Nigeria proud.

“This is what the world will have to contend with because myself as President and the Federation all we are trying to do is to create the platform and the enabling environment for players and talented athletes to showcase their skills.

“We took the pain in a very good way to hire coach Mike Brown one of the best coaches in the world who coaches in the NBA to help the Technical bench and the players are just given the opportunity to exhibit their skills and all they have to make Nigeria proud.”

