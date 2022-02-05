The re-elected President of the Nigerian Basketball Federation NBBF, Musa Kida, has described his re-election as President of the NBBF as divine.

In an exclusive chat with our reporter, Kida said that he will use his good position as president of the new board of NBFF to ensure that basketball in Nigeria is taken to its Zenith in the world of basketball.

“I cannot thank God enough for this victory, that I’m re- elected as President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation NBBF is not by my making, rather it is the divine arrangement of God. So this is not a speech making day, as the President of this noble Federation, my duty is to work in harmony with all elected board members and stakeholders to ensure that NBBF is taken to its premier position in the world basket- ball.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .