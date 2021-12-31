The President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida has scored his administration high, despite all the challenges faced.

Kida, in a chat with the media, said he was proud of achievements as NBBF President since 2017, including his tenure as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee from July 2021, that Nigeria’s Women has participated in and won 3 Women Afrobasket Competitions in Mali, Senegal and most recently Cameroon (2017, 2019 & 2021 respectively).

“In basketball parlance we call these feats a “Three Peat “or “Back -to -Back -to Back”. Winning this Tournaments enabled Nigeria to participate in the 2018 FIBA Women World Cup, in Tenerife, Spain, the 2020 Olympic Qualifying Tournaments and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. At the 2018 Women World Cup in Spain, Nigeria set an African record reaching the Quarterfinals, the first by an African Women Team in World Basketball history. Our D’Tigress beat Turkey, Argentina, and Greece before falling to Team USA in the Quarter Finals after a close first half”.

“ Nigeria’s Men had participated in the 2017 Men’s Afro Basket after just 2 weeks of camping and won silver medal, beating highly rated teams like Cote D’Ivoire, Mali, Cameroon, and Senegal, after just two weeks camping. We also participated in the 2019 FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers and after 4 rounds of matches became the 1st country across the globe to qualify for the World Cup in China.

“ Nigeria hosted 2 of the 4 World Cup Windows and it is gratifying that as a result of this Nigerians saw topflight international Basketball and our Nigerian Stars playing at home after a long time. The extra incentive is that our Men’s Team used the opportunity of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, for which our National Team also qualified as No. 1 in the Africa, as our route to qualifying directly for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.