By Paul Erewuba

President of Nigeria Basketball Federatio, (NBBF), Engr Musa Kida, has advised Nigerians to rally behind the D’Tigers as they resume their FIBA World Cup qualifiers today against Cape Verde.

While giving this charge, the Nigeria Basketball Federation President said the support of Nigerians is key to the morale and performance on and off the court as they target finishing strong in Group A.

“We must all come together as Nigerians to support the team so that we can advance to the next round. I am in touch with the team. The mood in camp is high because the boys are ready to make the country proud”.

“All the players on the team are Nigerians representing the country. Reactions have trailed the list. These reactions have been noted. These are players that the technical crew believes can get the job done during this window and we must give them our full support”.

The NBBF boss assured fans and stakeholders that the federation would leave no stone unturned to ensure that D’Tigers book a ticket to the next FIBA World Cup.

“We are one of the best teams in Africa, we have to be at the world cup. As a federation, we will do everything within our power to deliver the world cup ticket”.