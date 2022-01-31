From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The President of the Nigerian Basketball Federation, Ahmadu Musa Kida, was re-elected in Benin City, Edo State, as the president of the federation for a second term in an elective delegate congress where he polled 37 votes.

Other persons elected to represent the various zones in the country were ex-Nigerian international, Olumide Oyedeji who got the mandate of the six states to represent the Western zone while Babatunde Ogunade emerged as the Vice President of the federation.

The Chairman of the Anambra State Basketball Association, Ugo Udezue, was elected as the South East representative on the board while Alhaji Abba Kaka got the nod of the North East zone representatives.

Surajo Yusuff was elected as the North West representative while Adamu Jalong got the backing of the North West delegates just as Ahmadu Kida was elected to represent the South-South zone.

The congress was monitored by a representative of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Ahmed Elhariri (President of FIBA Zone 5 and member, FIBA Central Board) and Nigeria Olympic Committee’ represented by its second Vice President, Engr Ishaku Tikon.

In his acceptance speech, Kida said he was not aware of any court injunction stopping the election and urged all the stakeholders to work with the new board.

‘Nigerian basketball election into its federation have been conducted in the most democratic way with 27 states out of the 36 states and Abuja in attendance it was done according to the congress’s approved 2019 constitution.

‘The constitution was approved by FIBA, it was approved by NOC and it is properly domiciled in the federal ministry of youths and sports so this gives the positive that I will say in the history of basketball.

‘I thank you for the confidence reposed in me by your vote and my acceptance to continue to serve, I am in no doubt that the task ahead will be simple. However, no task is insurmountable if we put our minds to it and forge ahead together.

‘I assure you of our unflinching dedication as we hope to carry everyone along,’ Kida added.

Commenting on the electoral process, he said ‘there is no Victor and no Vanquished. I am glad that this election was concluded without rancour and in the true spirit of sportsmanship. The only victor is Nigerian basketball.’

He called on all aggrieved stakeholders to sheath their swords as the board is open to meeting everybody with genuine questions and contributions to enable the sport to move in the right direction.

Amongst dignitaries present at the Elective Congress were Mrs Sebina Chikere (Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State Deputy Governor) who represented the Edo State Government, Hon. Ibrahim Adam Iman (Taraba State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development), Hon. Goni Nukar Lawan (Yobe State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development)‎.