Not many think about the little ones when planning a party. AugustSecrets decided to do the opposite on July 21 by throwing a party exclusively for kids.

The AugustSecrets Food Fair brought hundreds of children (with their parents and guardians, of course) to the Bay Lounge, Lekki, Lagos, where there was an abundance of goodies for kiddies as well as activities that excite young minds including video games, comedy, music and dance competition.

“I understand the sacrifices parents make for their children’s comfort and well-being. But I also want an avenue for parents to sit back and enjoy themselves and also for everyone to chill, mingle, and network,” says Mrs Toyin Onigbanjo, AugustSecrets founder.

The thrills of the day included exhilarating photo session in the stunning ambience of the venue and Kids’ Corner setup with interesting activities such as colouring books, mini trampolines and slides. For the children, there was plenty of varieties of ice cream, popcorn, hot dogs and drinks; while adults too had the benefit of a dancing competition, health workshops, free dental consultation and a spa treat.

AugustSecrets seize on the occasion to unveil the new additions to its popular Jaden’s brand series. “We reminded the audience on how our brand had become renowned for being free of artificial colouring, preservatives, dairy, gluten, and yeast, ” says Onigbanjo. Parents made good the opportunity to explore some of the products such as Mixagrain, Fossy pops, Veggie beans, Fruitamil, Nutty meal and Crayfish powder and also learned some cooking tips.