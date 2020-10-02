Award-winning music craftsman, KDDO (formerly Kiddominant) has premiered the new visual to his South Afrobeat inspired smash hit, eWallet.

KDDO’s penchant for creating monster hits was replicated with the release of eWallet, which became a defining moment in his musical career having launched out successfully as a solo artiste. While the song continues its continental stride with 1 million plus streams now locked in across digital platforms, KDDO ups the ante with a spanking new video for the summer jam featuring South African music star, Cassper Nyovest.

Shot in Los Angeles, the music video highlights the performances of KDDO and Cassper; it also represents the panache lifestyle of African upper west-siders as directed by Chris Simon. “Pluslegworkers better get ready as the music video comes unleashed with a brand new dance that you will absolutely love,” the singer said.