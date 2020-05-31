Award-winning Afrobeats sensation, Kiddominant has just unlocked his debut single for the year. Featuring South African artiste, Cassper Nyovest, the new dance track, eWallet is now available for streaming and download on major digital platforms. Already the song is gathering momentum as the next big continental hit, with positive reviews received from first time plays on top radio stations across regions in Africa including Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

According to critics, eWallet expresses Kiddominant’s newly created genre of South Afrobeats. It is a feel-good bop whose production soundscape is a fine blend of the burgeoning Amapiano template from South Africa, and embellished with some good ole Afrobeats flavour.

With the help of Cassper Nyovest, eWallet gives a complete African sound experience. Its release is sequel also to the announcement of Fall, a track Kiddominant wrote and produced for music star, Davido, to be certified gold in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, Kiddominant is poised to enjoy a major support from streaming service, Apple Music, which recently announced the launch of ‘Africa Now Radio’. Aside featuring on its premiere episode hosted by DJ Cuppy and airing today, Sunday, May 31 at 8am, Kiddominant and Cassper will be the featured artistes for the popular ‘Africa Now’ playlist during the week.