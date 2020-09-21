Early childhood science education company Kide Science has signed an agreement with STEM METS Resources Limited which is the social enterprise offering award-winning, world-class, hands-on STEM programs for 3-16-years-old that develop creativity and inspire innovation.

STEM METS Resources Limited is a social enterprise committed to nurturing, enriching and inspiring young minds by providing quality, innovative and alternative educational learning platforms. An indigenous company geared towards providing world-class services that are skillfully designed to equip Nigerian children and the youth at large with the necessary skills set to compete and succeed in the 21st century and the future global workforce.

Kide Science develops young children’s scientific thinking skills through engaging hands-on experiments that solve real science problems. A proven pedagogical method delivers better learning outcomes in school and is based on years of rigorous academic research conducted by Founder Jenni Vartiainen, PhD. Its scalable online platform provides teachers and parents with training and lesson materials to lead hands-on, playful STEAM education for 3–8-year-olds.

STEM METS Resources Limited is a social enterprise committed to nurturing, enriching and inspiring young minds by providing quality, innovative and alternative educational learning platforms. An indigenous company geared towards providing world-class services that are skillfully designed to equip Nigerian children and the youth at large with the necessary skills set to compete and succeed in the 21st century and the future global workforce.

CEO of STEM METS Jadesola Adedeji explains the reason behind cooperation: “We want to ensure that Nigerian children and youth are equipped with the skills set required to compete in the future global workforce and also contribute to the economic development of our country. That is why we want to lead and advocate the introduction of STEM-based activities from early childhood age onward and feel that Kide Science is the perfect solution when starting early.”

CEO of Kide Science Sari Hurme-Mehtälä comments: “We are delighted to have such a sector-focused expert from Nigeria. STEM METS share the same learning outcome targets with us by developing multidisciplinary skills that are transferable into non-STEM related careers also. We both reinforce the concept of “learning-by-doing” so it makes it easy also for the teachers to know what to focus on science education, especially with young kids.”

Three teachers from STEM METS have started the Kide Science teacher training online, and an official Kide Science program will be launched soon, for the first time in Africa.