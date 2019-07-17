Okey Sampson, Aba

Echendun, the third in command to late kidnap kingpin, Obioma Nwankwo, aka Osisikankwu, who, in his heydays, terrorised Abia and neighbouring states, has been nabbed by the police.

Osisikankwu’s criminal exploits was the reason the Federal Government drafted soldiers to Abia.

Echendu, who worked closely with Osisikankwu, was said to be responsible for the death of an Aba based businessman from Ekwulumili, Anambra State, but lived in Umunka, Aba.

The suspect reportedly struck a six inches nail into the skull of the victim for allegedly refusing to give out his ATM pin to his gang in 2017.

It was gathered that Echendu had gone to Umunka, Ala Ojiegbe, Asa Nnentu with his group to kidnap some school children as his boss did in 2010. According a source, his gang had succeeded in their operation before the tricycle rider they commandeered to aid them in their dastardly act summoned courage and grabbed Echendu.

Our source further said that after grabbing Echendu, the tricycle rider raised the alarm, which attracted people.

Soldiers were invited and they took the suspect away, and later handed him to the police.

Checks revealed that apart from killing the businessman from Anambra State, Echendu and his gang were involved in the kidnap of two women, Mrs. Martha Ajuzie Ogu, who owns a maternity home in the area and collected huge ransom from her relatives, and Mrs. Peter Aniekwe.

The checks further revealed that the arrested kidnap kingpin used to disguise by dressing like a woman to beat security.

When contacted, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Eneh Okon, confirmed that the suspect is now their guest.

Okon said investigation into the matter was in progress and that the outcome would be made public as soon as they were through.