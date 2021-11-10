From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a kidnap kingpin, Bummi Ogunremi, and a vulcaniser, Ige Adu, operating in Ado-Ekiti and other suspects over the abduction of a popular oil dealer, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, who was abducted in January, 2021, in Ado-Ekiti, State’s capital.

The criminal gang was allegedly responsible for the abduction of the former Surveyor-General of Ekiti State’s wife, Mrs Osalusi Funmilola, one Olowo Bolaji and Abiodun Ajayi, who died as a result of injuries sustained during the kidnap.

The command also placed a N5 million bounty for the possible arrest of other members of the criminal gang who are now at large, as a reward for anyone who supplies credible information concerning their whereabouts.

Akinbami was abducted within the premises of his filling station located along Federal Polytechnic road, Ado Ekiti, while Mrs Osalusi was kidnapped at her residence also within the capital city.

Addressing journalists during a parade in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said the alleged culprits were nabbed on November 6, 2021, at about 4pm, by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), based on a thorough investigation and tips from members of the public.

While being interrogated, the vulcaniser, Ige Adu, who is from Ikere Ekiti, said he was the one who identified Akinbami when the operation was about to be carried out, adding that he had made over N600,000, being compensation given on the kidnap.

One of the arrowheads of the kidnap syndicate, Bunmi Ogunremi, said he had carried out four operations in Ekiti, since he started the criminal business, revealing that his tentacles had spread to the neighbouring states of Osun, Kogi and Ondo States.

“When we started, my duty was to drive those suspects who are at large. I drove Alhaji Akinbami and the Surveyor General’s wife to our hideout in Kogi. I was only involved in four kidnap operations.”

