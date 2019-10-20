Desmond Mgboh

KANO State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that there is no religious undertone to the recent kidnap of some children in Kano who were allegedly converted to Christians before they were sold off in Onistha.

The Chairman of the association, Reverend Samuel Adeyemo, in a press statement, said the alleged culprits had Christian names, but acted on their own.

“We hereby state categorically that CAN does not know these criminal elements and they do not have any relationship with CAN. They are individuals with depraved minds who have sold themselves to the evil,” he stated.

The association, therefore, tasked security agencies in the state to further investigate the offensive incident and prosecute whoever was behind the crime.

“In the same vein, CAN recognizes and appreciates the fatherly roles and efforts of the Kano State Emirate Councils in ensuring continuous peace in all their domains in spite of the evil actions of these criminal elements,” he added.