Magnus Eze, Enugu

The police in Enugu State have received knocks for allegedly setting free two suspected herdsmen kidnappers who were accosted at Isi-Uzo Divisional police station, Ikem, with large sums of money, believed to be ransom collected from kidnap victims last Friday along Ugwogo-Nike road.

Kidnappers had on Friday evening abducted four persons, including a lawyer, two businessmen and a Reverend Sister.

Daily Sun gathered that three of the victims who reportedly paid undisclosed sums of money as ransom regained freedom on Sunday night, leaving behind one of the businessmen, Mr. Anayo Ukwu, whose family could not afford the ransom.

However, two of the suspected kidnappers ridding on a motorcycle were reportedly flagged down in a checkpoint in front of Ikem police station with large sums of money in a ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag with other cash stripped on their body, on Monday.

Witness at Ikem narrated that the two Fulani men rode on a bike from Ugwogo to Ikem junction where they took another motorcycle for Eha-Amufu before they were stopped at the checkpoint for search.

According to the witness who pleaded for anymonity: “On the process, the police man on duty discovered that the Fulani men had so much money in the bad and others tied on their body. The police man was confused and went to call his boss inside the police station.

“Before he could come back, the Fulani men ran into the bush with the money, but they were pursued across Ebonyi River up to Umuaram where they were almost caught but one escaped with blood drops.”

Neighbourhood watch personnel said that the police had been searching to arrest the motorcycle operator who carried the suspects before their flee.

Enugu state commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulr-Rahaman failed to reply to calls and text message inquiry on the kidnap issues and the alleged flee of the suspects.