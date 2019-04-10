Moshood Adebayo and Christopher Oji

The police have finally rescued the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau , and six others kidnapped on April 6.

They were abducted at about 8.00pm, at Ketu-Ereyun, Ikorodu and since then there was anxiety in the state as stakeholders, including the Lagos State Government were worried and making frantic efforts for their rescue .

Musibau, who resumed duty barely nine hours after his release by his abductors, expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life and others. He returned to his office at the Alausa Secretariat at about 8.30am to a joyous welcome from staff that gathered there. He commended them for their prayers while he was in captivity. He noted that their prayers and efforts of the law enforcement agencies, including Nigeria Police, aided their quick release by their abductors.

Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, said the victims were released unhurt by their abductors around 11. 45 pm on Tuesday.

Elkana said: “The victims have since reunited with their families. The Command’s Tactical teams are still in the creeks and forests combating the hoodlums. A water-tight security measures are placed across the state to forestall future occurrence.

The Command deeply appreciate the supports of Lagos State Government and the good people of Lagos State who stood by us and also provided useful information that facilitated the prompt rescue of the victims. Together, we will continue to make Lagos State one of the safest states in Nigeria.”

However, a family source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the kidnapers contracted the family demanding for undisclosed amount of ransom, which was paid.

Meanwhile, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has commended security agencies for their pro-activeness towards the early release of the chief fire fighter and others.