From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Philip Ogbadu, yesterday, promised to ensure that kidnapped victims are rescued within four hours‎, just as to he vowed to crush criminals and their activities.

He stated this when he visited the Edo State Council Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) where he was received by the leadership of the union led by its chairman, Sir Roland Osakue.

Based on apparent new security strategy, the police boss boasted that kidnap victims would be rescued within fours.

“In the past five days, you cannot kidnap anybody in this state and keep him or her for four hours, if you keep the person for more than that, we will catch you and that is what we are working towards, you cannot just come and pick somebody as if he is a fowl and if we catch you woe betide you and that is what we are aiming at.

“The bad sides that have been giving us bad names, we are keeping eyes on them; Benin – Auchi road around Ehor, Ahor and other areas we are putting our men on the alert so that whatever happens there, our men will be on ground.

“We have traveled all the way to Igarra, Ibillo, we have gone to Agenebode, we have gone all the way to Akure road, there is no part of the state that we have not gone to and thank God for the governor we have who is always there in the time of distress, he has established a command and control centre at the government house from which we get information”, Ogbadu said.

He disclosed that some of the criminals operating in the state are from other states but that he was cooperating with sister security agencies to curb crime.

“The way they terrorise people in the bushes in some states, they can’t do that here because we are working with the vigilantes so there is synergy both with the Military, the SSS, NSCDC, FRSC, the hunters. We share information, the police only coordinate as the arrow head because of the spread.

“I want to tell us that some of these people worrying us are not indigenes of this state, some are from Delta, some from Kogi, some from Ondo and other states”, he said.

‎