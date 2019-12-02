Molly Kilete, Abuja

The traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Mohammed Ibrahim Pada, who was kidnaped last Wednesday has been released.

The monarch was said to have regained his freedom after his relative paid N6.5 million to the kidnappers.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler was released unhurt around 12 o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday after spending four days with his abductors.

Our corresspondent gathered that the kidnapers who initially demanded N30,million from the relatives of the traditional ruler later reduced the amount to N6.5million and released him at a forest in a neighbouring village, Gbawodi, in Toto local government area of Nasarawa state.

The news of the release of the monarch which took the community members by surprise saw them trooping into his palace to greet him.

A community leader who did not want to be mentioned in print for fear of being kidnaped, said: “The kidnapers started by asking ffor N30 million before they now brought it down to N25 million, and after several negotiation and pleas, they reduced it to N6.5 million,” which is what we were able to pay before they released him to us.

“They released him in a forest near a village called Gbawodi, in Toto local government area of Nasarawa State.

“Since he came back, there has been jubilation in the village as people have been trooping in and out of the palace to see him with their own eyes,

“All the members of the traditional council in the entire chiefdom, village/district heads and elders have been visiting to sympathise him,” the source said.

Pada, a third class chief and member of the FCT Council of Chiefs was kidnapped by gunmen numbering over 40 on Tuesday night.

Some of his sons who tried to rescue him from the hands of his abductors received serious injuries from the kidnappers who use machete on them.