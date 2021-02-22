From John Adams, Minna

One week after their abduction, the remaining 39 passengers on board the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus on Sunday last week have regained their freedom.

They were released this afternoon and handed over to the state government in an undisclosed location in Zamfara state and were on their way to Minna, the state capital.

Forty-seven passengers on board of the state transport authority were waylaid by armed bandits numbering about 40 on their way back to Minna from Rijau, in Rijau Local Government Area of the state on Sunday last week at Kundu village, along Minna-Tegina road.

However eight of the victims were freed four days later after an unconfirmed reports had it that their families paid for their release.

The bandits, thereafter, demanded N500million ransom for the release of the remaining victims, but the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, ruled out the possibility of paying any ransom to the bandits but promised to engage every stakeholders in the negotiation for the release of the abductees.

The release of the bus passengers is not unconnected with the intervention of the Kaduna based Islamic Cleric, Sheik Ahmed Gumi ,who after meeting with a group of the bandits on Thursday last week assured that all the victims, including the government science collage students would be release unhurt.