From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The kidnapped six-year old girl in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State has been found in the streets of Benin City, the capital of neighbouring Edo State.

The victim, identified as Courage was allegedly kidnapped six days ago by gunmen in Abraka, a university town in Delta State.

She was seen roaming the streets in Benin by a lady who was said to have taken her to Adesuwa Police Station in the ancient capital city.

A family source confirmed that the victim has regained freedom from the den of her abductors.

The source who gave insight into the kidnap saga said “Courage was kidnapped on Sunday, December 20, and later the kidnappers contacted us a day after.

“They spoke to us several times claiming that they were at Eket in Calabar axis.

“We reported the matter to the police initially, but we were careful not to involve them so that our daughter will not be hurt by her abductors because they were monitoring us.

“We have borrowed money from family and friends and spent about N800,000 to secure her released.

“It was on Friday the police in Benin called Abraka station before they told the family that Courage was found in Benin.

“Courage’s parents were in Benin on Friday but could not bring back their daughter back to Abraka, as they were told that since the case involved two states, due process must be followed before handing Courage to them.

“The parents were asked to come back on Tuesday 29, December, as police would have completed the processes.”

Contacted on Sunday in Asaba, Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the released, adding that efforts were on to re-unite the girl with her family.

“There are procedures in releasing the child, that’s what the command is doing now. It is an inter-states case, so is from command to command, is not case within Delta State. She was found in Edo State, so CP has to direct,” she said.