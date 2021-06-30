From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Umuahia, Abia State-based legal practitioner who was abducted by unknown gunmen on Monday night, has regained his freedom.

The lawyer, Okey Mbanaso who was kidnapped at about 7.30 pm on the faithful day, was released at about 7.30pm the following day according to a source.

The source said, “Okey Mbanaso has been released by his abductors. He was set free at about 7pm on Tuesday, 24 hours after his abduction.

While the lawyer was abducted on Monday, his abductors did not take away his car, mobile gadgets and other personal effects.

It was not certain if ransom was paid to secure his release. ￼A police source however said the lawyer has since been re-united with his family.

