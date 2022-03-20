From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

There was pandemonium in Koro, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara state on Sunday morning as the death of the kidnapped All Progressive Congress(APC) women leader filtered to the town.

Daily SUN source in the area said ” On Saturday evening a notable politician in Kwara state was said to have released the sum of N20 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers to the politicians in the area and the local vigilante collected this sum to hand over to the kidnappers in their hide out in Osi forests.

It was gathered that as the hunter dropped the ransom,the kidnappers too released the three abducted women leaders. Sighting the women the hunters was said to have open gun shoots on the kidnappers while in returned one was said to fired back and the shot hit one of the women called Mrs Olumo Sunday Abolaji; women leader Koro ward and she died on the spot.

The hunters was said to have scampered for safety and the remaining two women released.

As at early Sunday morning Koro hunters had regroup and was said to be on their way to Osi forests to evacuate the corpse of their dead compatriot.

There has been no official statement from the police on the kidnap and the cross fire between the hunters and the kidnappers.

It would be recalled that a news outlet had on Wednesday reported that no fewer than eight people have been kidnapped between Araromi Opin and Obbo Ile in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara.

Quoting a relative of one of the victims, Mr Adekunle Oluwole, told the medium on Thursday in Ilorin the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

He also said that five of the eight people involved escaped from the kidnappers.

According to him, the people were returning from the inauguration of Kwara All Progressives Congress (APC) State Executive Committee from Ilorin.

He listed those involved as Mr Daniel Adewuyi, the Isapa Ward Chairman in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state; the Eruku ward Chairman; Women Leader Eruku; Women Leader Obbo Ile, and Chairman Obbo Ile Ward as well as Women Leader Koro ward, and Women Leader Isapa ward, among others.

Oluwole added that the member representing Ekiti Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Mr Ganiyu Abolarin, and the Ekiti Local Government APC chairman, Mr Wale Awelewa, were at the hospital where some of the victims were rushed after they escaped on Wednesday.

He said some of those attacked by the kidnappers have been released from the hospital after receiving treatment and medical expenses settled by Abolarin.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said that he was yet to be briefed about the matter.

Okasanmi however promised to keep the public abreast of developments, which he has not done since then. As at the time of filling this report there haa been no official statement from the Police command or any security outfit in the state.