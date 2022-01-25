From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Less than 24 hours after Governor Douye Diri ruled out payment of ransom for the kidnapped Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Federal Otokito, he has been set free by his abductors.

Otokito was kidnapped from his country home at Otuokpoti in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Thursday, January 20.

Diri while speaking at the 12th Kolokuma/Opokuma thanksgiving day in his community, Sampou, insisted he was not going to pay a dime for Otokito to be freed and tasked those holding him to release him without any conditions.

According to investigations, his abductors realising that their cover has been blown decided to set Otokito free.

“The kidnappers, realising that the more they keep him, the more they risk arrest, decided to set him free without any condition,” a source in the community said.

Otokito, who was in Government House to brief Governor Diri about his ordeals, displayed the injuries he sustained in the hands of his abductors.

A miffed Diri after listening to the ordeals of Otokito and circumstances surrounding his abduction, immediately deposed the paramount ruler of Otuokpoti community, A. C. Wongo. and appointed Rescue Abe as the acting paramount ruler.

The governor also announced the sack of chairman of the Community Development Committee, Azibalua Amon, who has been replaced by Jerry Offor in acting capacity.

Also sacked is the Youth President, Emolem Igue, who has been replaced by Shadrach Afiemo.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo, has declared four persons wanted in connection with the incident.

They are Joshua Abi, Clergy Okio Mabiton. Azini and Gift Tebeda.