Molly Kilete, Abuja

Police have said they are making progress in the rescue of Alhaji Musa Uba, the father-in-law of the aide-de-camp to President Muhammadu Buhari, who was abducted three weeks ago by gunmen.

Alhaji Musa Uba, the Magajin Garin Daura, was abducted at his village in Kastina State on May 2, 2019.

Speaking to our correspondent, Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said the police was not resting on their oars in their efforts to rescue the monarch.

He, however, did not disclose the extent of the effort of the police.

But a source revealed that the vehicle used by the kidnappers had been recovered.

The source also said that the owner of the vehicle had been arrested; he is helping police in their investigation.

Alhaji Musa Uba, a retired Customs officer was abducted by gunmen on Tuesday, May 2, at his residence in Daura.

The kidnappers numbering six were said to have stormed his residence in an unregistered

blue Peugeot 405 car, shot sporadically into the air, and abducted him.

In their bid to rescue the abducted royal father, the Kastina State Commissioner of Police relocated to Daura with a team of detectives.

However, a few weeks after the CP’s relocation, the police and other security agencies involved in the rescue operations are yet to make headway.