From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Some unidentified children allegedly kidnapped few months ago were on Saturday discovered inside a church in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The children were reportedly found in an underground apartment of a church located at Valentino Area of the town.

It was gathered that the children were allegedly kidnapped and kept in the underground apartment of the church.

A source said that the victims were over 50 while the police had rescued them and arrested the pastor and some members of the church.

In a video which has gone viral on the social media, the children were seen in a patrol vehicle of the police who took them to the police station.

In the one minute 40 seconds video, a voice was heard saying, “they are kidnapped children found in the underground cell of a church in the Valentino Area of Ondo. The pastor and some members of the church have been arrested and were also in the patrol van of the police.”

When contacted on telephone, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami said the victims had been taken to the command headquarters in Akure and investigations have commenced on the matter.