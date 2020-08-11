Paul Osuyi, Asaba

After about 72 hours in captivity, the kidnapped chairman of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Aduge Okorodudu has breathed the sweet air of freedom.

Okorodudu was set free on Tuesday morning by his abductors who whisked him away last Saturday along Mbiaku Link Road, Warri GRA.

It was not immediately ascertained if ransom was paid to secure his freedom.

A family source however confirmed the release on condition of anonymity.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, also confirmed it, saying: “Yes, he has been released. That is the information I got today (Tuesday).”

Gun wielding men reportedly kidnapped the council chairman at about 7pm on the fateful Saturday.

They waylaid his vehicle, shot his driver before taking the victim to unknown destination.