From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A primary school teacher, Mr Paul Aluola and his wife Mrs Aluola have regained their freedom from their abductors.

The couple were kidnapped along Ewatto-Okhuessan-Ubiaja road in Esan South Local government area of Edo State.

Mr Aluola is the Head Teacher of Iriwa Primary school, Ohordua in Esan South East local government area of the state while his wife is a trader in the locality.

Similarly, the councillor representing Ward one in Ewohimi, Esan South Local government area of Edo state, Hon. Israel Inyanabor who was kidnapped on the same route, Ewatto-Ubiaja road near Ena River, has also been freed.

He regained freedom few minutes ago from his abductors. All the released kidnapped victims are hale and hearty.