From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Two kidnapped pupils of Glory Land Group of Schools, Igarra, in Akoko Edo, Edo State, have reportedly been freed by their abductors after allegedly receiving six million naira in ransom payment.

The pupils, who are sisters, were kidnapped last Tuesday by gunmen at about 5:35 pm along Igarra-Auchi Road, near Ikpeshi, Akoko Edo.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The vehicle in which the siblings were travelling with some other pupils was intercepted by the gunmen who dragged them from the vehicle into the bush.

The two sisters were released late Friday night after the payment of ransom, family sources said in Auchi.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command SP Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the abduction, had said that police officers, soldiers and vigilantes were already combing the bush in an effort to rescue the kids.

‘Two of the students were kidnapped but efforts are on to rescue them unhurt. Men of the Nigeria Police, Soldiers and vigilantes are already combing the bush to rescue the students,’ Bello had stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .