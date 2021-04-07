From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti
A farmer in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, who was kidnapped at his farm last Saturday, April 3, has been released by his abductors after spending four days in captivity.
Mr Agbanigo Isaac was abducted in the presence of his family members while returning home from his farm at Ajengbede, along Ikere-Ise Road around 4 pm last Saturday.
Confirming his release in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the man was released at about 7:30 pm on Tuesday.
Abutu noted that Isaac has reunited with his family and has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.
The police spokesman disclosed that his release was secured following a serious manhunt and pressure from the team of police operatives.
The statement reads:
‘The Ekiti State Police Command wishes to confirm the unconditional release of Mr AGBANIGO ISAAC of Adun Agbon street, Ikere-Ekiti, who was abducted by unknown gunmen on Saturday, April 3rd, 2021, in his farm along Ajegbende Ise-road.
‘He was released today being 06/04/2021 at about 1930hrs between Ise kajola and Ijan Ekiti and as a result of the serious manhunt and pressure from the team of Police Operatives.
‘Mr AGBANIGO ISAAC has been reunited with his family, and thereafter taken to the hospital for medical check up and possible treatment.
‘The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, while reiterating his commitment to the safety of lives and property of the people in the state, implores all and sundry to fully cooperate and support the Police and other Security Agencies in the fight against crimes and criminalities in the state.’
