From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A farmer in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, who was kidnapped at his farm last Saturday, April 3, has been released by his abductors after spending four days in captivity.

Mr Agbanigo Isaac was abducted in the presence of his family members while returning home from his farm at Ajengbede, along Ikere-Ise Road around 4 pm last Saturday.

Confirming his release in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the man was released at about 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

Abutu noted that Isaac has reunited with his family and has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The police spokesman disclosed that his release was secured following a serious manhunt and pressure from the team of police operatives.

The statement reads: