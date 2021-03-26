From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A staff of Ado Local Government in Ekiti State, Mrs Funmilola Osalusi, who was kidnapped last Saturday, has been freed by her abductors after spending five days in captivity.

Mrs Osalusi, who is the widow of the late Surveyor-General of Ekiti State, Mr Felix Osalusi, was abducted in her house behind Immigration Service, Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado-Ekiti around 8.30pm last Saturday.

Confirming her release to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the woman was released Thursday night.

Abutu said she has reunited with her family following efforts made by the combined forces of the Police, Amotekun Corps, local hunters and Vigillante Group of Nigeria in trailing the criminal elements to their hideouts.

“I can confirm to you that the abductee, Mrs Funmilola Osalusi, has been released by her abductors.

“The police and other security outfits upon hearing that the woman had been held hostage, started combing the suspected surrounding forests day and night. Our detectives worked 24 hours inside the forests.

“We are happy that we got a fruitful result and the woman had been released unhurt.”

Abutu appealed to Ekiti residents to be security conscious and work with all legitimate security outfits in Ekiti to combat crime in the state.